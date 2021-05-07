Athletics Yle: Alisa Vainio has given up her goal of competing in the Tokyo Olympics Marathon

Vainio will not take part in the last inspection competition in Vienna.

For long travel runner Alisa Vainio is not aiming for a place in the Tokyo Olympics Marathon, he says Yle.

Vainio signaled to Yle through his manager that he would not participate in the Vienna Marathon on May 23, which would have been the last venue for the Olympic Games.

“According to my current assessment, breaking the Olympic line in Vienna and consequently the Tokyo Olympics is not my goal. I am now focusing on developing my fitness and maintaining my own good level. As for the Games, the situation is alive all the time, ”Vainio told Yle.

Vainio, 23, last competed in the Doha World Championships on September 28, 2019. He was 26th.

Vainio also did not participate in the Finnish Championship half marathon in April, from which he withdrew at the last minute.

The score for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s marathon is 2.29.30. Finns will take part in the women’s marathon in the women’s competition Annemari Kiekara and what a race Arttu Vattulainen.