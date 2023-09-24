Athletics | Would you even last a hundred meters in a marathon with an ME woman? HS broke down time

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa smashed the marathon women’s world record in Berlin on Sunday.

Ethiopian Tigst Assefa ran a new marathon women’s world record in Berlin on Sunday, and the pace is too much for the average exerciser even over a very short distance.

Assefa improved the previous world record by more than two minutes and stopped the clock at 2.11.53. The marathon was only his third, and his previous personal record was improved by almost four minutes.

When you break down Assefa’s run, you start to understand how fast the runner was.

Assefa’s kilometer pace was about three minutes and eight seconds. That would mean, for example, a result of more than 3,800 meters in the 12-minute Cooper test. In general, a performance of 3,000 meters is already excellent for a regular exerciser.

Divided by 100 meters, a kilometer time of 3.08 would mean a sprint of 18.8 seconds. One hundredth would certainly go – especially with a flying start – for many, but then it would start to get more difficult.

200 meters should take 37.6 seconds, and when the 400 meter lap has been pressed to one minute and 15 seconds, there is only 41.8 kilometers to go.