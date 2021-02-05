Athletics Would Toni Kuusela run over the 80-meter – the longest hall spear result in Finland?

Spear thrower Toni Kuusela tinted by throwing the result at 80.46 on Friday at Mustasaari Botniahalli and perhaps got a record in throwing a plug-headed hall javelin in Finnish competitions.

Coach Petteri Piironen according to the result is known to be the longest, but there is no factual information on the matter.

“There is no complete certainty about that, because there are no statistics on this,” Piironen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

In any case, Kuusela got what he wanted.

“Last I threw here (at the end of January) just over 76 yards. Now I wanted to pierce it 80 meters, ”Kuusela said.

“This race showed myself that the practice has been on the right track and we are on schedule. The situation of the knees also goes forward. Week by week feels better, ”Kuusela, who was tormented by knee aches, continued.

The women’s race won Anni-Linnea Alanen, 18, with a result of 51.78, is Finland’s hall record in the 19-year-old age group. The previous record was Jelena Jaakkolan Thrown 13 years ago 51.63.