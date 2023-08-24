Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murto took the new fence to the height where the race ended: “It was an easy decision to change”

Murto, who jumped to the bronze, said that the stress spike from the expectations came while he was still at home. During the last weeks before the World Cup, he got to know you with the situation.

Budapest

Wilma Murto appeared in the pole vault final of the World Championships in Budapest, certainly up to a height of 480. That was enough for the bronze medalists who shared the gold by Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy double cloth.

When Murto arrived at the media interview area, one of the first questions he was asked was about changing the soap.

Murto changed from stick to 485 and did not manage to make the crossing with the tool he used. But the decision left Murro with nothing to worry about.

“It’s a very familiar stick. I’ve jumped on it before. It was an easy decision to switch,” Murto said.

He reminded that at higher altitudes the blades are constantly less forgiving of mistakes.

Burglary was satisfied in the race that the crossings were certain as long as they came. All of Murro’s falls in the race came from 485, which is next to the Finnish record.

According to Murro, the disappointment of being in bronze was short-lived after the bar came down.

“Then I looked at the light board to see that I can get the third medal. Little by little, this will probably catch on here,” Murto reflected.

According to his own words, Bronze Breaker Murto does not dare to be disappointed. Still, the feeling during the race was that anything is possible.

“This is not a gold medal. I think of this as there is still room for growth. This is a good step and a big step forward in my career.”

Burglary carried big Finnish expectations on his shoulders. Finland’s previous medal is Tero Pitkämäki’s javelin from 2015. The previous medal brought by someone other than Pitkämäki is from 2005 at the home games, when Tommi Evilä won the bronze. The basic level of the break was known to be sufficient for a medal fight, unintelligent stretching was not required.

According to Murro, the stress spike from the expectations of others came already at home before the race trip.

“In the last few weeks, I worked so that it was time to be in the situation with you and focused on what I was doing and what I should be doing. I am very satisfied. When I jumped, I didn’t think about what the Finnish people thought about this, I just wanted to go over it myself.”

The World Cup medal belongs to the little girl’s dreams section. The 25-year-old Murro, on the other hand, still has new dreams for the future.

“I’m really proud, but I was also hungry to take silver and gold medals in the future. Exciting feeling. Next year is an Olympic year, and now we are in this situation.”

Murto couldn’t say how the evening would continue.

“Not the faintest idea. Let’s see who will meet, and who will take me where.”