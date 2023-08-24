Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murto made the beloved supporters laugh with one word

Wilma Murto arrived at the hotel in Finland after midnight as a fresh bronze medalist. The reception was boisterous.

Budapest

Finland broke the eight-year streak without a medal at the World Championships on Wednesday night Wilma Murto was received at Suomen’s hotel in an appropriately boisterous style.

When Murto, who first cautiously peeked out of the side door of the minibus, properly stepped out into the hotel yard, he received a shower of champagne and huge applause.

“I can not see anything!” wiping his eyes, the bronze medalist laughed as the shower subsided.

Murto broke the silence that followed the first rejoicing into an uncomplicated sympathetic style with a taunt that made the party burst into laughter.

“Hey!”

A flood of emotional hugs awaited inside the hotel. Mother, partner, coach, manager, numerous teammates.

Wilma Murto received a congratulatory hug from her coach Jarno Koivuse.

Although the day had already changed, the bronze hero was met by a large group of athletes and other members of the Finnish team.

“Of course, I’m really taken by this kind of reception. The same applies to this, that no one tells you how it should be, and what should be done at this point, but it feels great to celebrate with the team and loved ones”, said Murto fresh after his reception.

My mother was one of the first to congratulate Wilma Murro at the hotel.

Amid the buzz and hassle, the processing of the great achievement was just at the very beginning.

“There hasn’t been much time to do this yet. He’s been trying to chew on the idea of ​​being a World Cup medalist.”

There was a burglary kept the reception committee waiting for ages. The group, which had already reached full readiness, had to go back inside, when a message along the way said that Murro had headed for the side path that had already become a tradition. The prize-winning medal is celebrated in Murro’s style with the delicacies of a fast food restaurant.

However, when Mäkkäri arrived at the counter, he was met with a nasty surprise.

“It was a blast! Google Maps showed that it would be open until four, but when we got there, the windows were mostly boarded up. A pretty bad backlash.”

Jumping into the minibus and heading to the hotel directly after the doping test, Murron was already in the mood for food.

“With lunch and a few bananas, we’re starting to get a little hungry,” Murto mused.

Of course, the Juhlakalu itself didn’t have to worry much about getting food. It was the responsibility of others.

“I was told that you are fine, we will take care of it. Let’s see’ what the team handles.

End well all right. A little after one in the morning, a whole lot of pizza was delivered to the hotel in Suomen. It sure tasted good.