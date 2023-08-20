Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murto is Finland’s greatest hope for a medal, and it shows: “Is this how javelin throwers have felt”

Murto says that there is a place for learning and growth in surviving under pressure.

Budapest

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto carries different pressures on his shoulders than any other athlete from the Finnish team.

Murto has been painted as the Finnish team’s biggest hope for a medal, and for no reason. Last summer’s European Championship performance is still well remembered, as is the Diamond League victory in July.

No one else on the team has similar feats when thinking about the World Cup, and even Murtoka has not been able to avoid the speeches that predicted a medal.

“I wonder if that’s how those javelin throwers have always felt. On the other hand, he has done things right to get to that situation. It brings a place for growth and learning, that you learn to survive under pressure”, Murto analyzed on the eve of the qualifiers.

Outlook They are promising for the World Cup. However, Murto did not agree to reveal at what height the bar was in the finishing exercises in Turku. He is content to say that the technique and the physics are both fine.

The previous Finn who competed in the corresponding medal favorite position at the World Cup level is Tero Pitkämäki, long-term winners of the javelin throw. Murto says that he has spoken with Pitkämäki on the subject from time to time, but no in-depth discussions.

There might be an opportunity for them at the dinner table in Budapest, to which Oliver Helander According to Murro, coach Pitkämäki is arriving.

“After following Tero’s career when I was younger, I thought it would be cool to have a career like that. It comes with the taxes, that the pressures follow along, and they are welcomed.”

The fact that there is pressure associated with sports means that the matter is important to Murro. He does not bear the pressure of everything in the same way.

“I can decide where I take the pressure from. If something is important, it is prioritized and done to the fullest. I have also learned that sport is what is important and what I prioritize. In other matters, I may be a little more relaxed.”

Thence when Murto became the European champion in Munich, it’s been quite a year. He says that the job description and daily routines have not changed. Outside of sports, however, there has been more demand.

This season, the competitions have been found even more on international fields instead of in Finland.

“It has been a difficult early summer in its own way. Almost every weekend abroad and a very competitive race. It’s harder than pulling a tour of Finland. But it’s been managed well, and I’m really satisfied with how the summer has gone,” says Murto.

In qualifying, the limit is 465 cents, but Murto believes that the result of 460 is sufficient for the final competition.

“It brings confidence that you don’t have to overdo yourself. Belongs to the basic performance repertoire. You don’t have to do anything amazing.”