Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murto certainly jumped the qualification, but after that she had to stay under the beer shower

Wilma Murro had a normal day at the office at the World Athletics Championships.

21.8. 23:16

Budapest

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto progressed with certainty to the World Cup final. He cleared all the heights, the last being 465, in his first attempt.

The only chance was to visit after qualifying. Murto took a group photo with the Finns who cheered him on. As the picture above shows, at the h-moment one fan’s pint of beer fell and the golden drink flew in an arc towards the European champion.

Did Murto get a shower?

“You missed it quite close,” Murto answered with a laugh and said that no liquid fell on him.

Another thing also surprised Murro. There were 15 people who crossed 460, and when 12 jumpers were accepted into the final, the work had to be continued.

“I was surprised that you had to jump so high,” Murto commented.

The jumpers consulted with the officials about the necessity of crossing the qualifying line of 465.

“It was an unclear situation as to what to do regarding the height. Few people want to jump the last height. However, there were enough people who crossed 460 that we started jumping without hesitation.”

Murto talked about the USA star by Katie Moon with, and neither of them remembered being in a similar situation before.

Finn in the heat of Budapest, I would have liked to have moved towards the final net and cooling down, when there was almost no chance that a place in the final would slip through my fingers with a clean streak.

Murto left the stadium as soon as the opportunity came.

“I started to feel so much that it would be nice to take a shower, eat and (physiotherapist) Cape Pena to the plinth rather than watching the pole vault anymore. I would love to go to the hotel as soon as I can.”

The pole vaulter described the hot conditions of the stadium in harsh words.

“It felt like being in a hotel room with no air conditioning and no way out,” Murto commented.

“It was uncomfortable.”

Murto used a wet rag around his neck to cool off.

“Rätti makes you feel more human.”

Murto was satisfied with his jumps, which he considered “basic good”. In the tough level of the qualification, it was clear that there was no wind at all in the pole position. He compared the situation to the 2019 World Cup in Doha.

“Many surpassed themselves, which was a great thing. Those conditions make it possible, and the hard level is also visible in the final.”

I break with a teammate Saga with Andersson instead, nothing succeeded. He was limboing and got no result at all.

Murto focused on his own performance and did not have time to support Andersson.

“I saw Saga, and when we left we exchanged a few words. We’ll probably talk more later.”

Also the top of New Zealand Eliza McCartney crashed on the stones in qualifying. Just the day before, Murto considered him one of his four toughest challengers.

“I was surprised that Eliza didn’t get a result at all. I don’t know what caused it,” Murto said.

“The other competitors were strong as expected.”

The European champion still has trump cards left for the final. He used only three of the seven sticks included.

“The final tricks are still in the works.”