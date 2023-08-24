Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murro’s spouse talks about the family meeting after the bronze jump

Wilma Murro’s background troops excited the pole vault final.

Budapest

Atmosphere The pole vaulting curve of the World Championship arena was high ever since Wilma Murto was presented to the audience in the finale.

The blue and white colors dominated the stands, and the support for the Finnish star was loud, sometimes deafening. The nation was waiting for the World Cup medal, which it also got when Murto won the bronze.

The parents of medal hopefuls along with other Finns Sari and Matti Murto and spouse Jaakko Linkoheimo followed the footsteps of their loved ones.

When Murto started his race by crossing the opening height on his first 450, moderate uppercuts were thrown among the family.

The next height already made Linkoheimo rise, when the bar bounced in its place after the crossing. However, Linkoheimi denied that he was nervous.

Nervousness was at its peak before the competition, but exceeding the opening height triggered the situation.

The first one once Murro’s entire clan stood up when Murto went over 480. It went over nicely on the first one, but the SE high of 485 on Wednesday was too much.

“Today I just missed a full button jump, i.e. 485, but luckily that was enough for a medal,” Linkoheimo said and admired Murro’s confidence.

A clean record up to the season’s best 480 guaranteed Murro the bronze. After the medal was won, the family rushed to congratulate their hero.

Even after coming from Murro’s place, Linkoheimo was visibly sensitized.

While describing the uppermost feelings, he stopped to think about his words several times.

“I am so proud. All those pressures and medal expectations. He was able to redeem them. It’s tough.”

Linkoheimo was also the first to say to Murro that he was proud of his spouse.

Link tribe began to anticipate a World Cup medal already at the end of June, when Murto exceeded 477 in the Diamond League.

“It began to appear that Wilman and Jarno Koivunen The (coach) plan is working and fitness can be scheduled here. Actually, there have been four or five medal candidates all along. Wilma is one of them. This was it’, what was expected.

How does it feel when the family now has a European champion in outdoor and indoor tracks and a World Championship bronze medalist?

“It’s not in very many families,” Linkoheimo smiled.