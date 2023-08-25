Athletics World Championships | When marathoner Nina Chydenius refuels for the race, vegetables and fibers are on the menu

On Saturday, Chydenius started refueling for the WC marathon on Thursday. On Saturday, breakfast is a light version.

Budapest

Women’s The World Cup marathon starts on Saturday in Budapest at seven local time, but the approach of the race has already been visible for a few days in terms of food.

Representing Finland on the way Nina Chydenius says that he started concentrating on the food side already on Thursday by increasing the amount of carbohydrates.

“Yesterday I started to focus on more carbohydrates, less protein. Today I eat as many carbs as I can. Now I notice that I’m getting nervous. It’s hard to eat a lot of rice at that point, so I usually eat a cookie for a quick carb and drink juice. Basically, all vegetables and fibers are already out of today’s diet,” Chydenius said on Friday.

Chydenius’ Friday lunch had been simple: chicken, rice and juice. Cookies and sports drink as a snack.

In the evening, Chydenius still eats dinner. After that it’s time to go to bed. The alarm clock rings at four, so that Chydenius can make it in time for the start of the marathon.

“The dream would be to sleep at eight o’clock, but I don’t believe in it. I try to get up after dinner and go to bed through the shower and watch some Netflix. I hope I would be asleep by ten.”

When the race is early Chydenius’ habits are not to eat a lot. Getting coffee is important, as well as yogurt and juice. Refueling for the morning race is done the day before.

According to Chydenius, the Finnish team’s own soldering point in the competition is every five kilometers. In addition, the organizers have their own points.

“Now that it’s warm, I try to drink more. Normally, I drink desi per point. My point is every five kilometers. It has water and sports drink, and the water bottle also has gel. In addition, there are places for the race organizer, in which I also try to run water”, says Chydenius.

Chydenius says he is satisfied that there are many points.

“You don’t have to drink two desi per point. My stomach can’t take it. Those who make the liquids stay inside do the best in the race. The goal is to drink enough, but not too much, so that the stomach doesn’t get symptoms.”

20 kilometers after, Chedenius still has salt tablets and sugar tablets available, which give you a quick sugar boost.

When the race is over and recovery starts, the foods you eat change. The chicken and rice is already starting to get hot. My mind is more likely to make a green smoothie or a salad. Fresh foods that have been stored for a few days.

“Everything that you couldn’t eat before the race. It’s contradictory, because there’s a big energy deficit and you should eat a lot, but heavy food feels disgusting immediately after the race. Around the next night, I’ll start to get hungry and hopefully get a good breakfast the next morning.”