Athletics World Championships | What kind of trouble is Topi Raitanen in?

Coach Janne Ukonmaanaho commented on Topi Raitanen’s situation.

Athletics The World Cup starts on Saturday in Budapest. Already on the opening day of the Games, several Finns will be seen competing.

One of them is Top Raitanen In the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Last summer’s EC gold medalist’s season has been tinged with difficulties, and the runner himself has been dissatisfied with his results.

Coach of the Finnish champion Janne Ukonmaanaho answered a question that tickles Finnish athletics fans at the airport.

How is Topi doing?

“Then you got off to an easy start. You will see that on Saturday once and for all. From the beginning of the season, he was perhaps not in the condition he would have liked to be in. It has not been the easiest summer, but the mood has been getting better all the time.”

Last season, Topi suffered stomach problems at the World Championships in Eugene and seemed to be sidelined, but he won the European Championship a month later. Could we see a similar trick this season?

“If you remember the previous two seasons, in 2021 Topi stopped in the Diamond League in Stockholm before the trip to Tokyo, but was the best European in the Olympics and eighth in the final standings. Last year there were problems in Eugene, but in Munich the European championship was won.”

“Out of these three years, this has clearly been the most challenging. Before the Tokyo and Munich games, I was sure that this would be good. Now it’s a bit uncertain. Topi is already a professional in that he knows that even if he’s not in top shape, he can run to the final. “

Have you somehow failed to train this season?

“In my opinion, we have succeeded quite well, because Topi ran his 1,500 meter record in his first race of the season. After that, the obstacle races started really well and the opening of the season was the best of Topi’s career. Paris [Timanttiliigan kisa 9.6.] was not quite what we were looking for, and in the third race of the season there was fatigue.”

“Then it comes down to the fact that you should be able to recover and train. Now Topi had to compete in the team championship, which made it really challenging for us.”

Next summer is important for Top, as it is both the European Championships and the Olympics – what kind of risks have you taken in training?

“Not so much in terms of training, but maybe competitively. The 3,000-meter steeplechase is a pretty rough distance to compete, and when the moment comes that you should rest, you should use it. We’ve had the problem that we haven’t been able to take a rest at that point. Top was supposed to run his best races in July, but now he trained for that period.”

Are you worried when the man is a bit blocked now?

“I’m not worried. If you think about it, between May 20 and June 20, Topi hasn’t done a single track practice, only races.”

Striped, 27, will be on the track on the opening day of the World Championships at around 12:35 in the steeplechase heats.

