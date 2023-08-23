Athletics World Championships | Viivi Lehikoinen tells what caused the extraordinary outburst of emotion on the TV broadcast

Hurdle runner Viivi Lehikoinen ran within eight hundredths of the Finnish record in his name. However, there was not enough time for the World Cup final.

22.8. 22:56

Budapest

Viivi Lehikoinen was in a mixed mood after the semi-finals of the 400 meters. The 23-year-old aturi was a fantastic third in his heat by Rushell Clayton and Anna Cockrell after with a time of 54.48. He missed his own SE result of 54.40 by only eight hundredths.

Lehikoinen was 11th in the end. After his own set, he had time to sit in the waiting area for one set. A distant hope for a place in the final, that is, until the results of the second round flashed on the board.

However, the moment was special, and it was followed by a huge outburst of emotion when Lehikoinen broke down in tears at Yle’s interview station. In front of the written media, Lehikoinen told more about the emotional roller coaster that he had dealt with in front of the TV cameras.

“At first I was waiting to see if I would make it to the World Cup final, which would have been a really big deal. Then came the disappointment when I realized that it didn’t come now. Then the fact that you even got to sit there and wait to see if you’ll make it to the finals. Then all this excitement, and the fact that the World Championships had such a great atmosphere”, Lehikoinen lists.

“That’s when everything unfolded. It wasn’t a negative or positive moment at all, everything just came out.”

The waiting room itself was not quite as sublime an emotional experience as the emotional storm that followed.

“My head hurt like a pig, that’s all,” Lehikoinen laughed about his mood during a big moment.

“I knew there was hardly enough time, but of course you wanted to hope.”

Viivi Lehikoinen’s time was not enough for the final.

To run and Lehikoinen was satisfied with his time, but there was still a little to be desired.

“I’m trying to start as sharp as yesterday and maintain the run a little better than in the heats. Maybe it could have come a little easier to the fifth fence, I felt like I lost some speed there between the four and Vitosaida. The exchange didn’t go so well. “

“There’s nothing wrong with that run, that change is just a difficult place for me. I must have lost some time, it’s hard to say how much.”

At the beginning of the final straight, Lehikoinen still seemed to be fighting hard for the continuation position, but at the end he had to give up.

“I knew that the set had all the possibilities for anything. In the end, I had to give up a bit, but I’m satisfied.”

Lehikoinen improved the SE readings to the current ones at the beginning of the summer, and hoped that the readings would have improved even more in Budapest. However, this did not happen.

“That run at the beginning of June was not perfect. There have been many runs around the same time, but somehow it doesn’t start. Maybe that beginning doesn’t come so easily, that the end and the beginning would both fit well in the same competition.”

Last year, Lehikoinen was also in the semi-finals at the World Championships in Eugene. At that time, the final ranking was 13th.