Having carefully prepared for Hellesää, Kiplangat aims for an Olympic victory next.

Ugandan runner Victor Kiplangat celebrated the men’s marathon world championship on the morning of the closing day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Kiplangat, who won the marathon at the Commonwealth Games last year, decided the race in his favor with a strong final run and clocked a winning time of 2.08.53.

“This has been my dream and now it’s true. My prayers have been answered, and I hope that next year in Paris I will also become an Olympic champion”, 23-year-old Kiplangat rejoiced.

The weather forecast promised hot weather in Budapest on Sunday, up to 35 degrees, and already in the morning, the mercury rose to freezing temperatures. The competition started at seven in the morning local time.

“The run was difficult today because the weather was so warm, but I was prepared for this weather. I knew that the championship would be possible because I have trained well,” said Kiplangat.

Ethiopian born in Israel Maru Teferi ran last year’s European Championship silver as a follow-up to the World Championship silver on 2.09.12.

“I am grateful that I was able to achieve the silver medal. This competition has been my biggest goal, and I’m happy that I was able to fulfill my dream,” the Israeli expressed.

Six runners the main group broke up at just over 30 kilometers when Kiplangat’s teammate Stephen the Cat fell down. In the end, just Leul Gebresilase was able to respond to Kiplangat’s nudge until the Ugandan shook him off his heels as well. In the end, Gebresilase settled for World Cup bronze.

“When we got to 30 kilometers, I felt strong and decided to attack. I had a lot of energy, and at 35 kilometers I picked up the pace again,” Kiplangat repeated.

Reigning World Champion, Ethiopia Tamirat Tola couldn’t take part in the game and stopped the competition due to stomach pains.

“I did my best, and I felt good until 30 kilometers. After that, the feeling in the stomach got worse. I couldn’t sleep at night because of a stomach problem,” said Tola.

of Lesotho As Tebello Ramakongo struggled to fourth place with his record of 2.09.57. In recent years, Kitsa, who has been rehabilitated in prestigious track races, took fifth place despite his fall.