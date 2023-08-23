Budapest – On a hot midday Filippo Tortu burns his goals: out in the battery, first of the excluded, two hundredths from the 24th admitted to the semifinals. A profound disappointment for those who had returned from the brilliance of the 20″14 at the tricolors of Molfetta. The impression is that Tortu is getting off to a good start, but it’s just an impression: behind and in front of him he has two pale supporting actors. He comes out of the corner fourth, after an uninspiring first segment in 10 ”65, and it is here, in what the technicians call the transition phase, that Filippo fails to enter the dimension of an effective launched phase. He tries to dive, but anticipating the movement.

Fourth in 20″46 , behind the 19 year old Knighton, 20″17, the Canadian Olympic champion De Grasse, 20”28 and the not irresistible South African Dambile, 20”34. Three cents more for Fausto Desalu, sixth in the first battery, who follows Tortu in the bitter classification of the excluded. According to the new regulation which excludes the presence of empty lanes, today Tortu, who was already on the field with the other relay runners in the afternoon, will warm up and in case of renunciation of one of the 24, he will have a lane in the semifinal.

First tasters for the candidates for the podium: Zharnel Hughes and Noah Lyles, 19″99 and 20″06 stroll, opening the scenario of a violent final.

The semifinal is won by Dalia Kaddari, fourth in 22”67, three hundredths of a second from her personal best, the same goal achieved in the 800m by Eloisa Coiro.

A sudden gust of headwind at over two meters per second, the only one to blow in the whole morning, slows down Mattia Furlani: this 7.66 the prodigious boy follows with a modest 7.47 and a 7.85 which keeps him away 15 centimeters from the good measure to conquer the final. Prodigious and clear leap by Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, 8.54, at the top of a quality and creepy qualification: the Chinese Wang, world champion, grabs promotion to the appeal test of the third jump with 8.34 as well as the Olympic champion, the Greek Miltiades Tentoglou, 8.25. With thirteen athletes able to fly over 5.75, the jury decides that it can go like this: among them also Claudio Stecchi.