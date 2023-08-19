Athletics World Championships | Topi Raitanen summed up the end result of a difficult summer – “Risks materialized”

Topi Raitanen’s sleek outfit did not bring a winning lottery this time.

Budapest

European Master Top Raitanen couldn’t pull a rabbit out of his hat at the World Championships in Budapest. Raitanen was second last in his heat in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a time of 8:30.69.

In order to get to the top five and thus to the finals, one would have had to go below 8:20.54. The time is tough, but Raitanen was able to beat it two years ago in the heats of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Unfortunately, the run was uniformly thick. The required body was not found. I was expecting at least five seconds better time,” Raitanen said.

He appeared in front of the media disappointed but upright.

“Of course, the overriding emotion is sadness. It was believed that running would already be more normal and better.”

Striped tried new things at risk in the training season and competed bravely a lot in the early season. He managed to set his 1500 meter record in his first races and also competed promisingly in the hurdles. Then his body went into overdrive.

After Paavo Nurmi’s games in June (8:34,46), there was a point from which there was no coming back.

“I should have been able to react to the situation more strongly,” Raitanen said.

“The risks materialized in the worst possible way, but I’m proud that we dared to try. We pay the tuition fees, analyze the mistakes and go into next year stronger.”

The summer has been mentally tough for Raitase. As the European champion, he faces the toughest expectations of his career.

“It has been difficult. The media’s job is to criticize. Some of the criticism is justified and it belongs to sports. It’s much harder when things are going well, and we write positive things,” Raitanen commented.

In the most difficult moments, he leans on his coach Janne Ukonmaanaho. The duo then closes the extra distractions around the tighter core of the team.

There are many difficult moments in summer.

“There are many things that should have been done differently.”

Striped somewhat exceptionally wears a track-tight bodysuit that does not have a separate shirt and shorts part when running. He has trusted the outfit since the youth Sweden match, and the style has not changed.

“When it looks as stupid and funny as possible, that’s when it’s good to put it on,” Raitanen said.

“There’s no smell, does that outfit have any advantages. Body is a thing for speed sports, so it’s a nice change when someone puts it on for the middle distance.”