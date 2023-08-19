Topi Raitanen admits that he has been bad this season.

European Master Raitanen’s top the necklace attracted attention when the Finnish national team gathered for their first press conference of the World Championships in Budapest on Friday.

At Raitanen’s side, a silver pendant sparkled at the end of a stout chain, which remotely resembled a walled river, Alvar Aalton designed by Lakeude’s cross.

What was it about?

“This is my cross. It’s been with me for quite a few years now, and that’s where it’s at. The cross is always around your neck if you don’t have to go for an MRI,” says Raitanen.

27-year-old Raitanen received the cross at the age of 15 from his godmother.

“It looks a bit like a Ferrari, or a formula car.”

Topi Raitanen’s rib cross.

Cross Raitanen’s feet have weighed more heavily this season. He opened his season excellently by running his 1,500m record 3:38.47. However, the results of the 3,000-meter hurdles collapsed in June at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, when Raitanen clocked 8:43.46, and spat a long time behind the scenes.

Even after that, we have been moving in completely different tens than what is used to be considered at the level of the European champion. His record is 8:16.57.

Why have you been so bad, Topi Raitanen?

“Heh. I accept the use of the word bad, because in my own opinion, I have been pretty bad this summer. I opened with a record, then there were a couple of okay races. 8.22 in the Diamond League of Paris in June was a good result”, although not excellent.

“The feeling was already weak in Paris. A strong final pull was nowhere to be seen. It told me that I’m not in as good a state of alertness and recovery as I should be. After that, I competed in many obstacle races, traveled and slept badly in between. I still had to practice all the time. Too much was too much.”

“We couldn’t react as we would have liked. The situation dragged on. It was seen as a bad race.”

I emphasize that you have been bad for your level. And I didn’t use the word p****.

“It’s a fact. Hehe!”

My layman’s guess is that since your goals are next summer’s European and Olympic Games, you took some risks in your training and they paid off in excess fitness.

“It went into overdrive. A two-year plan has been made for the Paris Olympics. In the previous three years, I have been at my best in August. It’s been working pretty damn well, even though it’s had some bad runs. However, I have always known” what I have been preparing for.

“Now we wanted to train differently in the spring and compete more. We wanted to be bolder. We knew there was a downside to the choice. If the whole thing were too heavy, it could go badly. We didn’t think the bad phase would last so long. It saddened and surprised.”

“This time the choice didn’t work, and you have to learn from it.”

Do you think you can still pull a rabbit out of the hat in Budapest when you compete in the 3,000m steeplechase on Saturday in the opening round of the World Championships?

“I believe, that’s why I’m in Hungary. Otherwise I wouldn’t have gone. I hope I’m closer to my baseline. You should get to 8.20 in style. An excellent bet is if you get below the limit. I’m satisfied if I do a good run between 8:20 and 8:25. That’s when I was able to overcome the worst and be part of the competition towards the final.”