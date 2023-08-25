Athletics World Championships | Toni Kuusela immediately sprinted almost 80 meters – HS follows the javelin qualifiers

Sport|Athletics World Championships
In the morning competitions on Friday, the men’s javelin throw final and the women’s height final are qualified. HS follows the race day in this story.
Friday’s race program:
11.05 M 10-match 100 m
11.10 M javelin qualifying (A group) (Toni Kuusela)
11.20 N height qualifier (Ella Junnila, Heta Tuuri)
11.55 M 10-match length
12.45 M javelin qualifying (group B) (Lassi Etelätalo, Oliver Helander)
13.20 M 10-match ball
19.30 M 10-match height
20.30 M 4×100 m heats
20.35 N triple jump (F)
21.00 N 4×100 m heats
21.20 N spear (F)
21.25 N 800 m semi-finals (Eveliina Määttänen)
22.05 M 10-match 400 m
22.40 N 200m (F)
22.50 M 200 m (F)
#Athletics #World #Championships #Toni #Kuusela #immediately #sprinted #meters #javelin #qualifiers
Leave a Reply