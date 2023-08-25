Friday, August 25, 2023
Athletics World Championships | Toni Kuusela immediately sprinted almost 80 meters – HS follows the javelin qualifiers

August 25, 2023
Athletics World Championships | Toni Kuusela immediately sprinted almost 80 meters – HS follows the javelin qualifiers

Sport|Athletics World Championships

In the morning competitions on Friday, the men’s javelin throw final and the women’s height final are qualified. HS follows the race day in this story.

Friday’s race program:

11.05 M 10-match 100 m

11.10 M javelin qualifying (A group) (Toni Kuusela)

11.20 N height qualifier (Ella Junnila, Heta Tuuri)

11.55 M 10-match length

12.45 M javelin qualifying (group B) (Lassi Etelätalo, Oliver Helander)

13.20 M 10-match ball

19.30 M 10-match height

20.30 M 4×100 m heats

20.35 N triple jump (F)

21.00 N 4×100 m heats

21.20 N spear (F)

21.25 N 800 m semi-finals (Eveliina Määttänen)

22.05 M 10-match 400 m

22.40 N 200m (F)

22.50 M 200 m (F)

