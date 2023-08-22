Athletics World Championships | The world’s fastest woman acknowledged the media and answered only black journalists after the race

Sha’Carri Richardson, who ran the 100m World Championship gold, did not like the media’s questions.

of the United States Sha’Carri Richardson is now the fastest woman in the world. She won the women’s 100 meters at the World Championships in Budapest on Monday evening with a time of 10.65.

After the race, Richardson skipped most of the media and didn’t stop in the interview area.

In Vestipalvelu X (formerly Twitter), tubetista and radio personality “The Plainest Jane” writes that after the race, Richardson answered only to black media representatives.

The Plainest Jane also published a video of Richardson’s “pass-by”.

Richardson has often repeated what he says about himself: “I’m not black. I am more.”

“I’m primarily black as an athlete,” Richardson has said Atlanta for Black Star.

Also at a later media conference, Richardson caused confusion.

He corrected several media representatives for pronouncing his first name and sarcastically answered questions about how he managed to raise his level so much. Richardson didn’t make it to last year’s World Cup.

This is reported by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, among others NRK.

“It’s obvious that I wasn’t selected for last year’s World Cup. I shouldn’t have been told that,” Richardson said, and some of the media representatives laughed at the answer.

“However, the fact is that I am sitting here now as a world champion. The difference is that I have kept my feet firmly on the ground, believed in myself and have people around me who care about me.”

Richardson also said he shut out all the commotion around him.

“I’ve blocked the media just like you,” Richardson replied to the LetsRun media representative.

This answer also made some members of the media laugh, but for example the editor of the New York Times Scott Cacciola thought it was mostly embarrassing behavior from the journalists.

Richardson also did not participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, as he failed a doping test for cannabis.

In Budapest, Richardson will also run in the 200 meters, the heats of which are on Wednesday.