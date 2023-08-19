Athletics World Championships | The walkers will open the World Championships on Saturday morning – HS will follow

The World Athletics Championships start on Saturday.

Fight of the World Championships medals in athletics starts on Saturday in Budapest with the men’s 20 km walk.

Finns will participate in the race starting at 9:50 a.m Brother-Matti “Aku” Partanen mixed Jerry Jokinen.

A septuagenarian Saga Vanninen and Steeplechase Top Raitanen start their racing career in the middle of the day. The 100-meter hurdles run as the opening event of the heptathlon starts at 11:35 a.m. and the heats of the 3,000-meter steeplechase start at 12:35 p.m.

Aaron Kangas participates in the moukari qualifying in the afternoon and Nathalie Blomqvist 1,500 meters heat. Joonas Rinne runs his 1,500-meter heat after 8 p.m.

In the evening, the Finns also get to do the real work Aaro Davidila in the triple jump qualifying as well as Camilla Richardson in the 10,000-meter final, which will be run at 9:55 p.m.

The race day culminates in long messages at 10:47 p.m.

