Thursday, August 24, 2023
Athletics World Championships | The walkers started their hard work, Partane in the top group – HS follows the 35 kilometer race

August 24, 2023
Athletics World Championships | The walkers started their hard work, Partane in the top group – HS follows the 35 kilometer race

Sport|Athletics World Championships

On Thursday, at the World Championships in Athletics, we will walk right into the morning. In the evening, Silja Kosonen will fight for the World Cup medals. In this story, we follow the events of the race day moment by moment.

The program of the World Athletics Championships on Thursday:

8.00 M + N 35 km walk (F) (Aleksi Ojala, Aku Bearden)

20.00 M 5000 m heats

20.30 M length (F)

20.45 N 200 m semi-finals

21.15 N moukari (F) (Silja Kosonen)

21.20 M 200 m semi-finals

21.50 M 800 m semi-finals

22.25 N 100 m hurdles (F)

22.35 M 400 m (F)

22.50 N 400 m hurdles (F)

