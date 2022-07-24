Sunday, July 24, 2022
Athletics World Championships | The spear medal went away from the Finns, Lassi Etelätalo was the best Finn again

July 24, 2022
in World Europe
Sport|Athletics World Championships

Grenada’s Anderson Peters bowled over 90 overs three times.

Eugene, Oregon

Finnish throwers did not make it to the top positions in the javelin final of the World Championships in Athletics. Lassi Etelätalo was sixth and Oliver Helander eighth, and got the points.

Etelätalo threw his season’s best 82.70 in the final. Helander’s best throw was 82.24.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters renewed his World Championship gold from three years ago after throwing 90.54. Peters crossed the 90-meter mark three times.

