Athletics World Championships | The raw heat brought relief to Saga Vannis, who had been suffering from an injury for weeks

Saga Vanninen was disappointed in his World Cup debut for adults. British Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the championship.

Budapest

To Tampere The aspiration Saga Vanninen, 20, placed ninth in the first adult World Championships of his career in Budapest, Hungary. Vanninen’s match was underwhelming except for javelin throw and high jump, but despite that he collected the third best score of his career, 6,289. Vanninen was 77 points behind.

Vanninen, who demands a lot from himself, was disappointed with his scores on Sunday evening. He was especially upset by the long jump, where he fell to a modest 606.

“The length has been really variable, and there is no certainty. In itself, it wasn’t a surprise that it went badly, but the opportunity would have been much better,” Vanninen talked.

The second day of the match was spent in brutal heat. When the javelin throw started at one o’clock local time, Vanninen’s coach was sweating Jesse Jokinen in the stands just sitting still.

Vanninen praised that in the morning the contestants were able to get into the shade quite well. At the javelin site, the athletes faced the worst heat. Vanninen tried to fight against that with a cold vest.

“It lasted maybe ten minutes in the cold. It didn’t really help, but it did provide a bit of shade.”

In Pätsi, Vanninen still achieved a perfect throw, as the javelin curved to a season’s best 48.32.

The 800 meters run in the evening felt heavy for the Tampere.

“I don’t know if it was the heat or what.”

The contestants thanked the audience in the traditional way after the final event.

The heat had its downside.

On the opening day, Vanninen’s fast trips were clearly on the lower end. On Sunday, he told the reason. Vanninen’s left hamstring hurt after the Kaleva Games, and the Tampere native was unable to run fast fences before the World Championships.

“That heat was quite good. Today I noticed that as soon as it was really warm, it was already better.”

Another reason, Vanninen said, was that he wasn’t quite in top shape.

May 4th Born in 2003, Vanninen was the youngest participant in the heptathlon at the World Championships. The young star said that the journey among the world’s best was instructive.

“Maybe stupid to say, but for example Anna Hall didn’t do terribly well for his level here. Not even the best can always get the best out of it.”

During the summer, Vanninen improved his record in all other heptathlon events, except for the javelin throw. Pyrintöläinen took the three best points of his career three times, the junior EC gold, Götzis’s fourth place and ninth place at the World Championships.

Despite this, the young fighter is not satisfied with his summer. Götzis’s match was the only one that was almost successful in Vanninen’s opinion.

“Every match was a little shaky. I always messed up a sport.”

“There are so few matches a year, so now we have to wait until next summer to be able to test again.”

The leap came on the spiritual side. In the World Championship arena, it was easier for Vanninen to continue the match, even though the first event was a disappointment.

Failures usually bring tears to the eyes.

“It was Jesse and I who laughed that I haven’t cried once here, even though it’s been a bit bad. I have clearly improved as a competitor. I can reset the sport a bit and move forward”, laughed Vanninen.

Vanninen’s sports career is just beginning, but the future looks promising.

Last winter, Vanninen and Jokinen focused on running. The competitor feels that there is still a lot to improve in them, so that it is realistic to succeed in adult value competitions in the future.

100 m hurdles: 13.62 (13.48) Height: 180 (180) Ball: 14.78 (14.98) 200 meters: 24.71 (24.35) Length: 606 (643) Spear: 48.32 SB (42.53) 800 meters: 2.20,13 (2.17,91) Total points: 6,289 (6,391) In parentheses are the results of Vanninen’s record series from Götzis last May.

The match got worthy decision, when the world championship was only decided in the final event. A legend of the sport Katarina Johnson-Thompson rose to first place after the morning’s sports. Britti threw his own record of 46.14 in the javelin, which surprised even him.

800 meters in advance, the biggest favorite, Anna Hall started the first round strong. In the real-time points situation, Hall led for a long time the whole match, but at the end the American got stronger enough that Johnson-Thompson won the championship with a difference of 20 points.

The World Championship gold medalist collected 6,740 points. The Netherlands took the bronze Anouk Vetter.

During the javelin throw during the day, it was so hot in the stadium that Vanninen’s coach Jesse Jokinen (right) was sweating even while sitting. On the side is discus coach Anssi Mäkinen (left).

On the second day of the match, Vanninen did best in the javelin position.

The long jump made Vanninen thoughtful on Sunday morning.

Saga Vanninen said that in his career, he has not gotten so much out of himself in the 800 meters that he would have felt bad after the race. “That should be experienced yet,” he laughed.