Athletics World Championships | The men compete in the marathon for the World Championship gold – HS follows

Ella Junnila and Oliver Helander are the Finns of the closing day.

Athletics The last competition day of the World Championships starts at 8 o’clock with the men’s marathon.

Sunday’s other sports are contested during the evening period.

Women’s medals are awarded in the high jump at 800 meters, the 3,000 meter steeplechase and the long relay (4 x 400).

The men’s medal events in the evening period are 5,000 meters, javelin throw and long relay.

Ella Junnila competes in the women’s high jump and Oliver Helander in the men’s javelin.

HS follows the games moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.