Athletics World Championships | The Finn who made the decision tells Yle why Warholm was pardoned

Karten Warholm’s case has been talked about at the WC-Budapest.

From Monday night since the World Athletics Championships, there has been a buzz around the 400-meter genuine ME man Karsten Warholm about the case.

Finland’s Yleisradio told on Tuesday evening why Warholm was not disqualified in the semi-final, even though based on the TV image he appeared to have crossed one fence irregularly, which experts considered to be grounds for disqualification.

Member of the competition jury Antti Pihlakoski tells Ylethat in the end no country made an official protest about Warholm’s case.

“The reason is that the jury of the games presented footage of the situation to the teams that had considered protesting, i.e. Italy and the USA, based on which both withdrew and announced that there was no reason to protest,” Pihlakoski tells Yle.

The teams that considered the protest had gotten to see the footage of the jury.

“The judges of the games have very versatile footage at their disposal, and one particular angle now spoke for Warholm. Photographed directly from the front, it is clearly visible that at the H-moment his left leg both rises above the fence line and passes over the fence. The crossing is completely clear. The US and Italian delegations were able to watch this material in slow motion and zoom, frame by frame. Its resolution is of a very high standard,” Pihlakoski opened.

Warholm swept into the final with the fastest semi-final time in World Championship history, 47.09.

After the semi-final run, pictures taken from the TV broadcast began to trickle into the public, based on which it seemed that Warholm’s front leg had hit the fence and too low during the crossing phase.

The men’s 400 meter hurdles final will be run on Wednesday evening. Warholm is a big favorite to win his third World Championship gold.