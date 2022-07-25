Athletics World Championships | The final day of the World Cup started and ended with world records – Armand Duplantis bent 621: “Awesome, I can’t complain”

Duplantis surpassed 620 indoors in the winter. His outdoor record was 616.

Eugene, Oregon

Athletics The World Championships couldn’t be finished in a nicer way than what was seen in Eugene early on Monday.

At the same time as the ME runner Sydney McLaughlin toured Hayward Field as anchor of the US long relay, Armand Duplantis exceeded the world record height of 621 centimeters in the pole vault.

The result exceeds by one cent the 620 cents Duplantis jumped at the World Championships in March. Duplantis has jumped 616 outdoors. In pole vaulting, however, there is no longer a distinction between the results of outdoor tracks and indoor competitions.

Dupantis jumped eight times in the WC final. He started at height 570 and skipped height 580. After that, he crossed 594, 600 and 606 centimeters with his first.

of the United States Christopher Nilsen and the Philippines Ernest John Obiena fell from a height of 594. Nilsen got the silver medal around his neck with fewer jumps than Obiena, who brought home the first World Cup medal in his country’s history.

“Awesome, I can’t complain. I actually didn’t think much of the world record. I focused on winning the race. I really wanted to win the World Cup gold. I didn’t have that yet,” Duplantis said.

ME jumper and world champion.

A record jump for this, Duplantis took a new and stiff pole from his stave pack, with which he had not jumped before.

It took him a while to tape his grip height marks on it.

At the same time, all the other pole vault finalists gathered around him to cheer.

“It felt like my own family was by my side. It was great to jump in such a great atmosphere. The audience was also great and my girlfriend had come to watch the race from Sweden”, Duplantis praised.

The first ME attempt was left in limbo, but the second went well. In his current condition, Duplantis is guaranteed to raise the bar to a new ME height in the season’s lucrative Diamond League competitions.

Of course, the 22-year-old jumper also made a good record at the World Championships. ME brought a bonus of $100,000 and the World Cup gold a prize of $70,000.

However, money is not of great importance to him. He is already a millionaire anyway and earns significantly from sponsorship income alone.

I would double plant father Greg used to compete a lot in Finland and exceeded 580 centimeter in his own career. Today Greg Duplantis is a successful business lawyer in Louisiana.

Armand Duplantis has moved to Sweden, where it is easier for him to compete in Europe.

In August, Duplantis will compete in the European Championships in Munich and at the beginning of September in the match against Sweden at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

in the World Cup a total of three world records were set. Sydney McLaughlin ran ME’s 50.68 in the 400m. Nigeria Tobi Amusan ran 12.12 in ME’s semi-finals of the 100m hurdles.

This is how the last day of the World Championships began and ended with the ME results.

This has never been seen before at the World Cup.