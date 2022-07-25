Athletics World Championships | The fast hurdles of the World Championships also saw a shockingly hard ME time

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan improved the old record by eight hundredths in the semifinals. Reetta Hurkse finished last in the semi-finals with a bad run.

Athletics The last day of the World Cup started with a bang when Nigeria Tobi Amusan ran in the semi-finals of the 100 meter hurdles with a terrific ME time of 12.12.

He cured the American With Kendra Harrison was the old world record of 12.20, no less than eight hundredths of a second, which is a lot for a short running distance.

He improved his own record by 28 hundredths. In the preliminaries, he ran an African record of 12.40.

Sydney McLaughlin ran ME 50.68 in the 400m hurdles during the week.

The International Athletics Federation rewards ME with a bonus of 100,000 dollars, about 98,000 euros.

In the same semi-final, Harrison ran his season’s best 12.27. Also Jamaican Danielle Williams ran his season’s best 12.42. Cindy Sember ran a British record of 12.50.

Also in the second semi-final, own and national records were run. Devynne Charlton ran a Bahamian record of 12.46.

Reetta Hurske ran the time in the third semi-final and did not make it to the final run later today.

Hurske’s run crumbled at the 8th fence and his final time was 13.15. He finished last in the semifinals. In the preliminary heats, he ran a time of 13.09, with which he was 21st in the heats.

Jamaican DDear Charlton ran a Jamaican record of 12.31 in Hurskee’s race.