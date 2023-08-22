Athletics World Championships | The fans’ trust in Wilma Murto is solid – the tour organizer provides precise instructions on how to survive in the scorching stadium

Budapest

Credit is solid, Wilma Murto grabs a WC medal in the pole vault on Wednesday.

No other conclusion could be drawn when athletics fans gathered for a coffee break at the hotel of the Finnish competition team.

The group had watched Monday’s qualifying in the pole vault and doing the pole vault convinced.

“It’s not bragging or boasting, but a sure feeling that the probability is very close to one hundred percent. It seemed that the others fumbled a lot more in the qualification. Wilma had such calmness when she walked in the background,” said Eero Antikainen.

Antikainen had binoculars with him at the stadium, and they were in active use. Before the Finnish jumps, Antikainen said that he made sure that others also noticed the important performances.

“The only small mistake was that the last jump went a little crooked. Nothing else”, Antikainen analyzed Murro’s qualification.

“ “These are good times.”

Ancient said that he went on a race trip for the first time, even though the value races have been closely monitored via television.

Support for the Murto vision came from a more experienced traveler. Timo Nyrhinen has toured all the world championships in athletics and

“There can be no stronger trust than this. I think the situation is the same for all Finns here,” Nyrhinen said.

Finland’s medal-free period has already lasted a long time. The last time the medal was won at the World Cup level by a javelin thrower Tero Pitkämäki in 2015. Since then, the blue and white team has returned to the domestic chamber without a medal in the three games.

Both Nyrhinen and Antikainen have been able to meet Murro.

“He is an impossibly nice person,” Nyrhinen says.

Antikainen got to greet Murto right below the games.

“I met him when we were leaving for the flight. I got a number for this year’s calendar from him and Silja (Kosonen) as well. These are good moments,” Antikainen said.

Wilma Murto convincingly cleared the pole vault qualifying competition held on Monday.

Supporters in the meeting with the team members and management, the topic of conversation was the weather in Budapest.

Kon-Tiki Tours travel agency acting as the group’s tour manager Timo Saranpää says that the spectator must also be careful in the games.

“Maybe it’s easier for us than for the athletes, who have to do something right in the heat of the pot. But you have to be prepared for that here. You have to eat salty food, drink a lot and avoid it most when sitting in the sun,” Saranpää told about the hot tips.

According to Ridanpää, especially those sitting down can be uncomfortable when there is no breeze to cool them down. Sitting higher in the stands is therefore more pleasant.

“ “It’s so incredibly hot in the stadium that I’ve stayed here and watched the games from Yle Areena.”

One one of the athletes participating in the supporters’ event was a walker Brother-Matti “Aku” Partanen. He said there is a good spirit within the team.

The performance of other athletes is watched in the lounge, so Wilma Murro’s pole vault final will probably have a blue and white grandstand in the hotel’s courtyard.

“I feel like I’m at home in the living room,” says Partanen about living in the team’s hotel.

During the Murro final, Parta will not be seen at the stadium. His second race, a 35-kilometer walk, will be contested on Thursday morning.

“After my performance, I thought of going to the stadium. It’s a challenging situation here, when the bus transports have dragged on and been late. It is so incredibly hot in the stadium that I have stayed here and watched the games from Yle Areena. That’s also how you get into the atmosphere”; Partanen says.

Supporters received praise from Partase for the fact that Finnish could be heard every hundred meters along the walking route.

“It was nice to have a kilometer route. It was a tight atmosphere. If it’s a two-kilometer route, the crowd is often a bit scattered”; Bearden said.