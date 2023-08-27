Athletics World Championships | The expert assesses – Oliver Helander may face a cold javelin final

Sanoma’s athletics expert Lauri Hollo believes that India’s Neeraj Chopra will win the javelin throw final. Finland’s only representative, Oliver Helander, on the other hand, can be eliminated from the final after three rounds.

When the men’s javelin final is thrown on Sunday, the Finns have only one blue-and-white thrower to worry about. Oliver Helander cleared the qualification with a result of 80.19 and gets to compete in the championship.

India, on the other hand, have a full three bowler group in the field. Neeraj Chopra was the best in the qualification with a result of 88.77, and he gets company for the final Kishore from Jena mixed DP from Manu.

Sanoma’s athletics expert Lauri Hollo still not going to announce the transfer of the scepter to India.

“I don’t believe that strongly. In practice, in the 21st century, India has always found a reasonably large bunch of 73-79 throwers of up to 80 meters. Now we have found Chopra in the front nose, which was already known in junior age,” says Hollo.

Hollo doubts the ability of a large country for organized activities similar to, say, Finland or Germany.

“In India, there is still a lot to do in the search for talent and certainly in coaching. Foreigners are used a lot in the coaching of the best. Chopra was previously coached Uwe Hohn and now Klaus Bartonetzbut it’s a different matter how much it trickles down.”

Jena and Manu’s travel documents also tell their own language about the growth phase. Jena only got a visa to Budapest on her second attempt. Manu, on the other hand, didn’t have a passport at all a couple of years ago until the coach urged him to get one for the Commonwealth Games.

More generally level, the level of athletics in India is rising, but Hollo reminds us that India is not a traditional athletics country. The collective level has taken development steps compared to, for example, 20 years ago.

“The rise in athletics is still small compared to the population, but it’s always stupid to compare the population. However, success in sports also depends on the sports culture and how organized activities are in coaching and whether there is even an awful lot of club activities.”

Pakistan took second place in the qualifiers Arshad Nadeem. In Pakistan, the hurling success rests very strongly on one man’s shoulders.

“You can’t talk about a collective rise in Pakistan. This year, three have a statistical result on the website of the Statistics Institute. Last year, there were six participants in the country’s championships and the second place in 69 meters.”

Sunday in the final competition, Hollo believes in Chopra, India’s number one name. The result achieved in qualifying was convincing.

“Yes, during the qualifier it looked like Chopra would probably win. I couldn’t make a face that someone would throw further,” says Hollo.

According to Hollo, there are generally two floors of people in the final competition. About half of the throwers are those whose maximum level is at 81–83 meters.

“It’s pretty amazing. The level is not terribly hard this year.”

Regarding Pakistan’s Nadeem, Hollo is thinking about performance reliability. In qualifying, he used all three of his throws. The first one was only 70 meters, the second one the javelin already flew a good 80 meters and the last one the result was a handsome 86.79.

“It was a really nice ascent and he has some challenges to challenge. But is the performance technically at that level if there is a 16 meter difference in throws. He’s not exactly in the best shape.”

Among the European throwers, Hollo counts Germany’s Julian Weber and the Czech Republic by Jakub Vadlejch to the medal fight, but in the last month neither of them has been very convincing.

“It can be hard training for these games or the best condition has already gone. See you on Sunday. In 82–85 terrain, they have been swinging. Not huge, and fighting for medals.”

How about Oliver Helander, Finland’s only final thrower?

According to Hollo, he should also be included in the medal fight, but if you think about it from a basic level, the medal result may remain a dream.

“To be realistic, the average of the games is 82.72. The most likely thing is that there will be a basic result of the season. Helander has thrown 85 meters twice this season,” Hollo reminds.

Hollo says that Helander is still fluctuating too much and that is why, in his opinion, Finland’s second medal should not be announced very loudly.

“If you want to use a tired metaphor for his throws, it’s like a euro lottery ticket, where every tenth lottery wins. The odds for a winning ticket are one to ten. Does it hit six rolls?”

Oliver Helander defends Finland’s colors in the javelin final.

Based on the qualification, Helander has work to do to open up a place for the last three rounds. Hollo estimates that continuing after three rounds requires a throw of around 81–82 meters.

“It should come from Helander, but as we saw in the qualifying, it is not easy, especially when the throws were not technically successful. This season too, he has had a lot of throws that technically haven’t made it that far either.”