Budapest – From Leo Fabbri, the big man who loves Zen, to Antonella Palmisano, the little woman who cultivates the philosophy of courage. From the Olympic gold medal in Sapporo two years of suffering, up to the operation on his right hip. “And so when I fell at a buoy, I said to myself: what do you want it to be compared to what you’ve been through?”. She happens in the middle of the match when they draw seven and Antonella, with the flower on her head sewn by her mother, slips to the ground. No tremors: she queues up again, goes to the front to dictate the pace starting to draw cracks on the safety of Kimberly Garcia, the Peruvian born at the high altitude of the Andes, who dominated a year ago in Eugene: gold in the 20 km, gold in the 35.

Maria Perez, Spanish from Soria, world record holderignites the powders at 15° with a breakneck kilometer in 4’06”, without incurring penalties. The group falls apart. The only one who tries to hold on is the Australian Montag but the gap is immediately clear. Perez leaves, without softening the cadences. After Martin, Perez: for now Spain is the master. Garcia suffers until breaking, Antonella reacts and tames the ambitions of the incorrect Ecuadorian Morejon and the Mexican Gonzalez. Garcia manages to chase away the crisis but too late: she is fourth, six seconds behind Antonella who finishes in 1h27’32”, 10″ from the Australian and 35″ from the Spanish to return to the world podium, third as in London 2017.

“One of the great pages of Italian sport – the technical director Antonio La Torre is moved – Antonella came from two difficult years. This is pure class.” Then he’s the turn of Taranto, essential as a statue of Giacometti: “It’s my day, I’ve been waiting for it for two years. I proved that what matters is the head. I’m 32, I don’t want to quit. Paris is less than a year away and is waiting for me”. And for the Olympics, Spain books gold in the unprecedented and unique man-woman relay over the distance of the marathon, relying on Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez.

Formidable quality batteries in the 400: 17 performances under 45”. The best is the young Norwegian Havard Ingvaldsen who cancels his national record and with 44”39 threatens, by six cents, the European record, in the hands of Thomas Schonlebe of the defunct DDR for 36 years. Davide Re from Imperia distributes perfectly – it’s nothing new – and obtains the best time of the season in 45”07, conquering the semifinals. “The level is very high. Now it is a question of taking risks and aiming to go below 45”.

“I’ve felt it close for some time and now it’s here”: Zaynab Dosso – good start, effective progression – equals Manuela Levorato’s 22-year-old record in 11″14, finishing in the slipstream of ShaCarry Richardson, 10″92, best time of the first stage.

Backed up against the wall (2.25 in the second and two errors at 2.28, virtually out) Gian Marco Tamberi invents the climb that gives him the final. Difficult qualifying, podium close? This is how it went with Leonardo Fabbri. The 34-year-old Marco Fassinotti was very brilliant, 2.28 in the second. “I didn’t think they would take me. It hasn’t been like this since 2016 “. He will be one of 13, led by Mutaz Essa Barshim and JuVaugh Harrison, clear path. Gimbo, open-hearted as always: “A disaster, I sucked from the start. I didn’t sleep and ended up wasting the energy I wanted to save for Tuesday’s final. Now it’s a question of rediscovering the animal in me”.

Hurdler Mass Pass: Alessandro Sibilio, 49″50 in calm, and Mario Lambrughi, 49″05, a breath away from the personal, in the low barriers; Hassane Fofana’s 13”53 and Lorenzo Simonelli’s 13”50 in the high ones that mark the departure of the Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, world leader with 12”94 and Grant Holloway’s only real opponent. On the ground, betrayed by the passage on the fifth obstacle.