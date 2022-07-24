Athletics World Championships | The Cuban skipper jumped the World Cup gold for Portugal

Pedro Pichardo decided the WC gold with his first jump.

Eugene, Oregon

potugali Pedro Pichardo took everyone’s guesses away with his first jump in the triple jump final at the World Championships in Athletics.

He jumped the world’s best result of the season 17 meters and 95 centimeters. With his second jump, Pichardo also cleared the 18-meter mark, 17.92.

Pichardo has jumped 18.08, which is the fifth best result of all time in the world. He skipped that while still a Cuban.

Picardo received Portuguese citizenship in 2017. He fell out with the Cuban Athletics Federation and defected from the country.

Last year he won Olympic gold in Tokyo. He previously had silver (2013) and bronze (2015) at the World Championships.

Pichardo was in the WC final in his own lengths. Burkina Faso Hugues Fabrice Zango lost him 40 cents. In Tokyo, Zango was his country’s first ever Olympic medalist with his bronze medal.

He already had World Cup medals in 2019 in Doha, when he was third.

Zango has jumped the world record 18.07 in the hall. The outdoor ME is still held by Briton Jonathan Edwards, who jumped 18.29 in 1995 at the World Championships in Gothenburg.

China’s Yaming Zhu jumped WC bronze 17.31. A year ago, he jumped Olympic silver.

Zhu was born in China’s Hulunbuir in Inner Mongolia and studies at Peking University.