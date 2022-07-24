Athletics World Championships | The Belgian paddler got his first heat runs again – he finished with a twist

The real semifinals and final will be run the night before Monday.

Eugene, Oregon

Belgian Anne Zagré got another run in the heats of the 100m hurdles early on Sunday.

According to the competition jury, the United States Nia Ali bothered him when he fell in the same heat. Zagré got a time of 13.25, which was not enough for the next place.

The rerun went smoothly until the last fence, after which he began to falter and fell a few meters before the finish line. He came to the finish line and the time was 14.09.

The real semifinals and final will be run the night before Monday. Reetta Hurske is in the semi-finals.