Athletics World Championships | The 13th place didn’t satisfy Ella Junnila: “It’s pretty lukewarm”

Ella Junnila, who competed in the World Cup final for the first time in her career, shared the 13th place with a score of 190. More could have been offered in the evening in Budapest.

27.8. 23:27

Budapest

Top spot was a high jumper Ella Junnila, 24, caught the little one on Sunday night at the World Championships in Budapest. However, Junnila had to settle for a shared place of 13 after exceeding 190 cents.

Junnila started the first WC final of her career on Sunday with an airy jump from a starting height of 185. The remaining 190 was clearly exceeded on the last attempt. There was several centimeters of air between the frame and Junnila.

However, the familiar problem started bothering me already at 190 cents, and then at 194 cents. Junnila fell over the bar, even though she filed the place of the step mark based on her experience in qualifying.

Junnila felt that the speed run was of equal quality between the companies, even though changes have been made to it this season. The characteristics have improved so much that Junnila no longer uses flying speed.

In the middle of the summer, further fine-tuning was done, when Junnila changed from ten steps to eight. The pace was so fast for several steps that he didn’t have time to push properly.

“Some of the jumps fall over for some reason, and it needs to be investigated more during the starting training season, why. Certainly part of it has to do with the fact that this was my 5th race at this pace. There are quite a few repetitions below, and through them consistency comes even in speed running,” Junnila estimates.

On the last attempt, the new season’s best of 194 fell squarely.

“During the effort, I thought it would be over, but I fell right on the edge of the mattress and at the same time brought the slat down.”

From Junnila it seemed that on Sunday it would have been possible to take more centimeters than seen, which seemed realistic also based on the 190 overpass.

194 became a watershed in the final. Only three jumpers managed it the first time. Overtaking would have taken Junnila to at least ninth place.

Even though Junnila was the first Finnish woman in 40 years in the high jump World Cup final, the mood of the jumper was quite low after the race. The performance did not receive a flattering assessment from Junnila.

“Pretty warm-hearted. I had a lot of fun there today, the jumps felt good and I really enjoyed jumping. It was nice to be able to jump with a really relaxed feeling, but while I myself know that more would have been possible and I would have liked to jump higher, the greatest joy remained on the field.”

Junnila vented her heart to her heart’s content when 190 went over easily on the last attempt.

Junnila will compete twice more this season: first on Wednesday in Tallinn and then in the match against Sweden at the weekend.

Sunday’s altitude competition was won by Ukraine Jaroslava Mahučih with a score of 201. The next two World Cup medals went to Australia when Eleanor Patterson pushed for silver with a season’s best 199 and Nicola Olyslagers took bronze with the same result.

“It’s wonderful to see that others are jumping a great race today. The weather is good there and that is a really good track”, praised Junnila while the final was still underway.