The European Athletics Federation did not pay Wilma Murro a single cent for the EC title, but the winners of the World Cup medals are in for a nice pot.

Athletics the world championships start on Saturday, August 19, in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The International Athletics Federation (World Athletics, WA) has announced the medal bonuses for the Games. They are not paid in Hungarian forints or euros, but in US dollars.

Along with the International Athletics Federation, the main sponsor of the Games, the electronics company TDK, is behind the payments. In individual sports, the champion will pocket 70,000 dollars (63,850 euros). 35,000 dollars, or 31,925 euros, is promised to those who finish in silver. The bronze medalists will receive 22,000 dollars, or more exactly 20,000 euros.

Prize money is paid to the eight best. The last place in points will receive a compensation of 5,000 dollars (4,560 euros). When the messages are also taken into account, WA distributes a total of 8.5 million dollars in prize money, or about 7.75 million euros. The amount is the same as last year at the World Championships in Eugene.

An additional bonus is available for setting a world record. A prize amount of 100,000 dollars (91,200 euros) is paid for the ME result.

Finland has not celebrated with medals at the World Cup level in the 21st century. The success has mostly been reaped by the javelin thrower Tero Pitkämäki.

This time, the best chance for a medal would seem to be the pole vaulter Wilma Murrollaa javelin thrower With Oliver Helander and somewhat surprisingly, a 7-player Saga in Vannis.

Last year, Finnish athletes captured four medals from the European Championship arena in Munich. European champions Burglary and hurdler Top Raitanen as well as silver in the 3-jump Kristiina Mäkelä and the Bronze Warrior of the spear Lassi Etelätalo did not receive a lat lat from the European Athletics Federation.

The Finnish Sports Federation, on the other hand, paid bonuses to the EC medalists, and for example Murto and Raitanen each received 10,000 euros for their feat. There are no plans for something similar to the Budapest Games.

“SUL has already decided a couple of years ago that we will pay bonuses to those who have won a medal in the European Championships and Para Athletics World Championships, but not to those who have won a medal in the Olympic Games or the World Championships”, CEO Harry Aalto says.

According to him, the practice is based on the fact that the International Olympic Committee pays a valid bonus at the Olympics and World Athletics does the same at the World Championships.