Henrik Larsson, 23, was the first Swede in the 100m World Cup semi-finals.

Everyone’s the fastest Swede of all time Henrik Larsson got to beat his critics after the 100m semi-final, Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen tell.

Larsson, 23, made it to the World Cup semi-finals as the first Swede in Budapest. It has been 87 years since the last place in the 100-meter semifinals of the global competition.

Lennart Strandberg made it all the way to the finals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. At that time, 12 runners made it to the semi-finals and six to the finals. Currently, the 24 fastest can make it to the semi-finals.

Larsson ran a time of 10.20 in his semi-final run early Sunday evening and qualified for the final. He was 21st in the final results.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the fact that I’m only 108th in the world this year, but that’s why the ranking exists: it takes the average of your best times,” he said.

See also Mastercard has higher profit with resumption of travel spending after pandemic - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Henrik Larsson (left) was sixth in his semifinal and 21st overall in the semifinals with a time of 10.20.

Larsson accelerated from Saturday’s heat to the continuation with a time of 10.16. The result is only three hundredths worse than his July Swedish record of 10.13.

The sprinter still said that he faced contempt and belittling of his performance.

“I saw comments after the sets that I was nervous and blah blah. I felt rather marked, and there has to be a little tension at the start or else something is wrong,” said Larsson.

He has even been criticized for his goal of breaking the ten-second mark: the Swedish runner, according to detractors, cannot do it.

“It’s quite fun like that, and I want to prove people wrong. Before the World Championships, there was talk that I wouldn’t make it past the preliminaries. I laugh at such talk.”

“If I run under ten seconds, people will probably complain that I don’t run Usain Bolt faster: ‘He runs under ten, but the world record is 9.58.’ People who want to complain always do,” Larsson added.