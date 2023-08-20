Athletics World Championships | Sipponen and Vanninen open the Finnish Day of the WC Budapest – HS follows

The men’s 100 meters final is the highlight of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Athletics The second competition day of the World Championships started on Sunday morning with the women’s walk. The race day culminates in the men’s 100-meter final at 8:10 p.m.

In addition to walking and running, Sunday’s final events are the women’s long jump and the men’s long jump and 10,000 meters.

The heptathlon, which ends on Sunday, is also included in the final events. Saga Vannisen and the partners’ second Match Day starts with the long jump, continues with the javelin throw and culminates in the 800-meter run.

There are other Finns on Sunday Salla Sipponen in puck qualifying, Mette Baas In the heat of the 400 meters and Elmo Lakka In the heat of the 110 meter hurdles.

