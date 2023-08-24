Athletics World Championships | Silja Kosonen is third in the moukari qualifying with his record

Silja Kosonen got close to the Finnish record.

Silja Kosonen with his record 74.19 meters, finished third in the World Cup qualification in Budapest.

Two other Finnish women, Suvi Koskinen and Krista Tervo were eliminated. Koskinen’s best 70.81 was enough for 15th and Tervo’s 68-meter 23rd.

Kosonen’s throw, 20, carried 21 centimeters less than Tervo’s Finnish record.

Koskinen’s result was the third best of his career and the record was less than half a meter away.

“The first throw was just to make sure, the second threw more gunpowder and the third threw a little more, but the technique broke down. The conditions were perfect to throw far,” he described in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association.

SE woman Tervo’s throws started from a bad balance: she missed last year’s record arc by more than six meters.

“You have to be realistic. This season has not flown very well.”

Azerbaijan Hanna Skydan and the United States DeAnna Price threw the bat further than Kosonen on Wednesday night.