Athletics World Championships | Senni Salminen’s anxiety returned, but “my mind didn’t wander too much”

Senni Salminen also suffered a leg injury.

23.8. 22:45

Budapest

Triple Jumper Senni Salminen The uninvited guest, mental anguish, returned during qualifying day at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

“During the day, there can be moments when I think I can start packing when the final is not over. You have to practice it and you have to learn to tame it,” said Salminen.

Salminen doesn’t remember anything about qualifying for last year’s World Championships, because he felt like a “little child”. Now the actual race situation already felt better.

“It was much harder on the field than last year, even though I didn’t succeed in terms of results. If I have to say something positive, it’s that my mind didn’t change too much. It’s good to start building on this for the next season. Much better starting points than last year.”

In Budapest, Salminen, 27, got a result of 13.50, with which he was 30th in the qualification and did not make it to the final competition.

He suffered from foot pain in the area of ​​the right ankle and heel.

“We watched and were excited to see how the leg would hold up. The execution was then like that”, commented Salminen.

“If the leg is shit, it’s shit.”

Salminen toldthat he needs to start restoring his running and speed to the top level, so that crossing 14 meters is possible for the reigning Finnish champion again.

“Now at this point, let’s wrap up the season and start training, then dare to come and jump.”

Kristiina Mäkelä was the second Finnish jumper with a result of 13.88 and qualified in 18th place.