Athletics World Championships | Saga Vanninen’s SE yacht froze on the opening day

Saga Vanninen is on her way to a pot of more than 6,300 points in the heptathlon, but the Finnish record seems to be out of reach. The high jump was the best part of Vanninen’s day.

19.8. 22:25

Budapest

Great through the match Saga Vannisen20, The opening day of the heptathlon of the World Championships in Budapest was low-key.

Despite the minor setbacks, Vanninen is fighting for the second best points of his career. After the opening day, Vanninen is eighth with 3,771 points.

“Quite OK. At least it’s a nice place to compete, I can enjoy tomorrow”, Vanninen summed up his mood.

The first day of the Games opened darkly. The start of the match was delayed when thunder storms swept over the venue at nine in the morning local time.

When Vanninen started the last round of fast fences, the conditions were already pretty good. The air was oxygenated and cool, with a gentle breeze behind.

However, the first race ended in disappointment. Vanninen’s time of 13.62 is from the weakest end of his competition season.

100 m hurdles: 13.62 (13.48) Height: 180 (180) Ball: 14.78 (14.98) 200 meters: 24.71 (24.35) In parentheses are the results of Vanninen's record series from Götzis last May.

Clear the reason for the failure was also visible. The young fighter crashed hard into the third fence, which ate up the momentum. There were more minor bumps along the way.

The second sport of the morning, the high jump, was the biggest success of the day. Vanninen turned his record 180. The height was exceeded on the last attempt.

“They were somewhat varied jumps, but there were quite good attempts. I’m quite happy with that height. It has progressed quite well since the Hall period.”

The record improvement was also close. Vanninen’s first attempt 183 was good despite the fall and got a coach Jesse Jokinen to give a thumbs up from the stands. Jokinen said on Yle Puhe’s broadcast that the attempts at a new record height were probably the best so far. The crossing was caught by a small one.

When jumping high, Vannis had an ankle brace on his right, struggling leg.

“There is no problem with the ankle support. It’s just been used now,” he clarified.

Vanninen’s right leg had an ankle brace in the high jump, which he repaired between jumps.

Evening in the humid heat, the shot put left a lot to be desired. Vanninen pushed an upward series, whose best result of 14.78 came on the third attempt.

In Kuula, Vanninen was the second best of all competitors. Only the Netherlands could get ahead Anouk Vetterwho clocked 15.72.

Vanninen is a strong pusher, whose record of 16.12 is from last winter. At the European Youth Championships in Espoo, he shot the ball to his outdoor track record of 15.36. A push of more than 15 meters would have been important for the SE yacht.

“The ball slipped a bit in the first and then I was in a hurry. You should calm down, but when you’re trying your hardest, it’s hard to calm down.”

The day ended with 200 meters, where I was satisfied with a time of 24.71.

“Both runs were really bad,” Vanninen lamented on Yle Puhe’s broadcast.

If Vanninen can compete close to his record series level on Sunday, he will exceed 6,300 points. With the results of the record series, Vanninen’s point prediction is 6,324. The result would be the second best of his career.

Vanninen’s record is 6,391 points. A Swedish fairy tale took the Finnish record of 6,404 in 1991.

After the first day, the match is led by the United States, as expected Anna Hall with a score of 3,998. Second is the legend of the sport, Britannia Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The heptathlon continues on Sunday morning with the long jump at 10:50 Finnish time. Yle shows the competitions on TV2. Broadcasts on the radio in Yle Puhe.