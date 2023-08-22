Athletics World Championships | Reetta Hurske, who secured a place in the World Cup semi-finals, now tells the strange twists and turns of the race

Hundredths were on Reetta Hurskee’s side in the heats of the 100-meter hurdles. SE woman made it to the World Cup semi-finals via time trial. Lotta Harala, who missed the start, interrupted the interview while following the situation of her teammate.

Budapest

To Tampere Purinno’s high-speed sirens Reetta Hurske and Lotta Harala were fifth in their heats at the World Championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Harala’s hopes for a sequel quickly faded. The time 13.11 was enough for 33rd place.

Instead, Hurske, who ran 12.92, got to worry about whether he will advance to the semifinals through time comparison. Before the last heat, Hurske was on time third, while four women qualified for the next round based on time.

After the gun went off, Haralakin stopped answering the question in the interview area and happily stated:

“There will be a flat front. No, that’s enough. No one comes that hard. That gap seemed so big, yes Reetta will continue.”

It was tough for Hurske to get to the next round. The Dutchman who advanced in the last time Maayke Tjin-a-Lim ran exactly the same time as the man from Tampere. Behind them, two women made it to 12.93.

When the results were already visible in the interview area, a confused-looking Hurske appeared on the monitors.

After leaving the waiting room, she said that there was a man in the room who gave the thumbs up when the women were allowed to leave. The situation was strange, because the monitors in the room didn’t show any results yet, but the four obeyed the order.

“I already saw the other people’s times on the scoreboard, but I couldn’t remember if my time was 12.92 or 12.93,” explained Hurske.

Hurske, who ran in the third heat, did not know that there were people ahead of him in the time comparison room with hard results of 12.87 and 12.88. The level of results surprised him.

“I thought I was safe with a time of 12.92. You’re kidding, it was a tough level.”

In one Hurske ran the innermost track. He would have liked a different track, because an Indonesian was running next to him Dina Aulia clearly the weakest time of the batch. Aulia’s season best is 13.51.

“It was a bit of a blind run. I was able to keep the technique just fine, and there were no unnecessary bumps. Tomorrow we just need faster feet.”

Hurske’s running track was not ideal. In the innermost part, he had to cut off without seeing properly where the top of the set was going. At the penultimate fence, Hurske was fourth.

Immediately after the run, it was difficult for Hurskee to assess how much time could be improved in Wednesday’s semi-finals. The native of Tampere, however, hoped that he would clock a result limit of 12.77 for next year’s Olympics.

“I would be reasonably satisfied with that. I don’t know what is required for the finals, but they say that I don’t have a very realistic chance to get there based on the heats.”

The fastest Oil from the United States Kendra Harrison at 12.24. The defending world champion freed from doping Tobi Amusan squeezed the last set to victory with a result of 12.48.

Harala was naturally disappointed with his time, which was the second worst of a great comeback season.

The 31-year-old from Pirintö already left behind others. Harala’s strength turned into his weakness.

“My first steps from the racks stretched too far and I had to compress a lot before the first fence. Getting off the stands itself was good, but I drifted too close to the fence. There was a rush and it’s really difficult to pick up the pace there anymore.”

Next to Lotta Harala (center), Hungary’s Luca Kozák continued with the encouragement of the home crowd. Kozák was fourth in the heat with a time of 12.71.

However, returning to the limelight after a two and a half year hiatus from competition was a great experience. Already at this stage, the season has given Harala a lot, even though the games still continue with the match against Sweden.

The most important thing is just ahead. Harala plans to invest heavily in the coming season, when the European Championships in Rome are on the program before the Olympics.

Harala gave a special thank you for cheering him on. There were family and friends in the audience. The Finn’s ears heard the cries of Lotta from those close to him before the athlete presentation.

“I’m really taken by it and grateful for the support I get.”

100 meter hurdles semi-finals on Wednesday at 21:45 Finnish time.

Although the time of the World Cup preliminary round was a disappointment for Harala, according to him, the season was a positive one.

