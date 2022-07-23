Athletics World Championships | Reetta Hurske ran to the semi-finals: “It wasn’t an ideal performance, but that was enough this time”

The American favorites struggled in the preliminaries. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan ran the African record.

Eugene, Oregon

Reetta Hurske continues to the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the World Championships in Athletics.

Hurske clocked 13.09 in the sixth, or last heat. He was fourth in his heat and went on as the fourth best in the time comparison. He was 21st in the overall times of the heats.

24 paddlers went on.

Hurske was also in the semifinals at the previous World Championships in Doha. A year ago, he missed the heats at the Olympic Games in Doha.

“It was a pretty miserable run, but the minimum goal was met. The run didn’t move the way I wanted it to. Now I have to admit that I was nervous on the training ground. I don’t remember when I was so excited,” said Hurske.

“Maybe it was because he is in good shape. It wasn’t an ideal performance, but it was enough this time. My goal was to come here and run two races.”

Pious and Japanese Masomi Aoki ran side by side, and the hands of the runners touched each other at the first and second fence.

“It affected his running a bit more than mine. He faltered a little. My own left hand doesn’t move terribly, but I don’t know about his technique.”

In the beginning drama was seen as favorites were eliminated from the sequel. of the United States Nia Ali stumbled and fell at the end of the run. Also 12.72 ran for Australia Liz Clay fell down.

The second American in the world statistics Alaysha Johnson (12.35) didn’t get into the running rhythm at all and he already finished at the first fence.

Nigeria Tobi Amusan instead ran an African record 12.40.

The semifinal and final will be played on Sunday evening, when the temperature on the field at Hayward Field will reach close to 30 degrees Celsius. In the heats, the meter showed 19 degrees, which could contribute to weakening heat times.

“In the semi-finals, you have to get a couple of tens (tenths of a second) off the time. Now the karts have been removed and the start, the starting racks and the track have been experienced.”

According to Hurskee, the starting stands of the World Championships were different from what he was used to.

“There are few places like that. I wonder if it can create a good position. The steepness of the lower part of the rack cannot be affected.”