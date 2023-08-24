Athletics World Championships | Reetta Hurske denied freezing at the end of the season: “We are not machines either”

Reetta Hurske was in a difficult position in the World Cup semi-final.

23.8. 22:42

Quick beeper Reetta Hurske was the seventh fastest in his semi-final with a time of 13.05. There would have been no chance to reach the finals with any magic tricks, but the time was also a disappointment for the 28-year-old with SE readings of 12.70 at the beginning of the summer.

“At least I tried. I said there that I’d rather finish like I’ve taken a decent risk, even if I crash. The back thigh took a bit at one fence, but that doesn’t explain that time,” said Hurske after the race.

“It’s a bit sad that you couldn’t get the same noise to run.”

Hurske, who rattled fences in the World Championship semi-final last year in Eugene, finished last in his own heat with a slow time of 13.15. This time the time was a tenth better, but still far from Hurskee’s best bets.

“Everything was still fine on the online court. There was perhaps more desire than I could have done today,” said the Tampere Pyrinnö runner.

Hurske was in a somewhat ungrateful position in the semi-final. There is no chance for the final, and the only opponent is the clock. It’s not the easiest possible situation mentally.

“There were no realistic chances for the final. When today’s goal was to run as fast as possible, it’s maybe a little difficult to adjust to that,” said Hurske.

“For example, it was easy to go to the semi-finals in the EC halls when there was only one goal, that is to get to the next round. There aren’t many final spots for Europeans in these games.”

As a whole Hurske is reasonably satisfied with his season, even though the spike run came already in early summer.

“I don’t know where you got the idea that the summer has been terribly difficult. After the SE run, the races were a bit tougher, and not everyone had a chance to recover,” Hurske tapped firmly.

“There have also been good competitions there. There was a good run in Madrid and two under 13 runs in the Kaleva Games.”

In Madrid, Hurske ran a time of 12.87, in Lahti the clocks stopped at 12.98 and 12.85.

“I’m satisfied a little less than everyone else,” Hurske laughed.

“You can’t just expect better and better every time. We don’t have machines either.”

In the next season, the goal is to push the SE result to a new tenth.

“It was probably the best run of the season. We hope that next year we will run harder, that is of course the goal. If I knew that was the best time I could run,” I could stop immediately.

“I don’t think it’s anywhere near the best” I can do.