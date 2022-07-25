Athletics World Championships | Norway’s wonder runner Jakoc Ingebrigtsen was compensated for his loss

Ingebrigtsen softened the others with her long shriek. He ran the last ton in 2:23. Tokyo Olympic champion Mu held her ground in the women’s 800 meters.

Eugene, Oregon

Jacob Ingebrigtsen took credit for his 1,500m loss in the 5,000m at the World Championships in Athletics.

This time the Norwegian’s long streak was successful, and he was superior at the finish with a time of 13:09.24. He ran the last thousand meters in 2 minutes and 23 seconds.

Ingebrigtsen ran her first world championship. Three years ago, he tried to do the double in Doha by also running the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, but fell short of a medal.

At the Olympics in Tokyo, he only ran 1,500 meters, which he also won.

Ingebrigtsen would have liked to run 5,000 meters in Tokyo as well, but even then her own father, who was a coach, did not give permission.

Now Ingebrigtsen is coached by her older brother Filip.

With her victory, Ingebrigtsen completed Norway’s medal streak at the World Championships. In addition to his 1,500m silver Eivind Henriksen threw bronze in the men’s shot put.

Ingebrigtsen again ran a lot on the outdoor track, as well as the 1,500m. He could afford it, even though the running distance accumulated more than the Kenyans who conquered the indoor track.

Six laps before the finish, Ingbrigtsen still tried to pull from the spot on the side of the finish line. The other non-runners did not catch the intermediate water.

of Kenya Jacob Krop was second (13.09.98) and Ugandan Oscar Chelimo third (13.10,20).

Athing Mu kept British Keely Hodgkinson narrowly behind her in the final straight.

Women’s 800 meters for the United States Athing Mu hadn’t lost on the road once in two years. In Eugene, it was close.

Briton Keely Hodgkinson harassed Muta until the end, but did not get past. Tokyo Olympic champion Mu’s winning time of 1:56.30 is the world’s top time. Hodgkinson lost by eight hundredths.

of Kenya Mary Moraa was third, 1:56.71.

Eveliina Määttänen ran in the preliminaries of the distance in 2:02.68 and was in 32nd place.