Athletics World Championships | Noah Lyles, the world’s fastest man aiming for top times: “I have a lot to do in the 100”

of the United States Noah Lyles is the fastest person in the world right now. That was confirmed on Sunday, when Lyles won the 100m world championship at the World Championships in Budapest. Lyles’ time was 9.83.

For Lyles, 26, the World Championship gold is the first in 100 meters. Previously, he has won gold in 200 meters, twice.

There was a tight fight for silver, because Botswana Letsile Tebogo and Britain Zharnel Hughes ended up at the same time, 9.88. The thousandths of a second were on Tebogo’s side, so the silver medal went to the Botswanan, who also set a record for his country.

Lyles said in the press conference after the race that last year was decisive for the championship. Lyles was able to record a top time of 19.31 in the 200 meters after contracting the coronavirus.

“I knew I could be fast in the 200 meters at any time. Running it any more wouldn’t help me anymore. Practicing the 100m also helps the 200m,” Lyles said.

Lyles appeared at the press conference happy and confident. He has previously said on his Instagram account that he believes he can run the 100 meters at 9.65 and the 200 meters at 19.10.

He was asked why he believes he can set a world record time in the 200m but not the 100m. He said he knows his current level on both trips, but he says Lyles has a “special connection” to the double trip.

“In the 100 I have a lot to do, but in the 200 meters I just need to improve a little on my 100,” reasoned Lyles.

Lyles is aiming for a triple in Budapest, as he is also participating in the 200 meters and the relay. If Lyles succeeds in his goal, he will rise even more firmly to the category of athletics superstars.

At the press conference, Lyles spoke about the current situation in athletics. In his opinion, the sport should be marketed better than it is now. He stated that he is easy to market, but added that there are many great stories in the sport that should be brought out better.

“We have everything any sport needs.”