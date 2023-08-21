Athletics World Championships | Murto and Lampela continue in the qualification, and Viivi Lehikoinen grabbed the next place – HS follows

The program of the World Athletics Championships includes two expected Finnish sports on Monday: the women’s pole vault qualification and the women’s 400-meter hurdles preliminaries.

Athletics In the World Championships in Budapest, the competition is only in the evening on Monday. A total of four Finnish athletes are participating.

The women’s pole vault qualification started at 19:40 on the day of the competition. Finland has a strong representation, because they are there Wilma Murto, Saga Andersson and Elina Lampela.

Andersson could not exceed the starting height of 420.

Lampela crossed his first heights of 420 and 435 on his first attempts. Lampela showed good competitive nerves by crossing the height of 450 on his third attempt. At 460, he dropped the bar on his first jump.

Murto started at 435, cleared it on his first attempt, and did the same at 450 and 460.

The second Finnish sport was on from 19:50. Viivi Lehikoinen ran in the preliminaries of the 400-meter hurdles and took the fourth place in the direct continuation of the heat with a time of 54.65.

“The fence rhythms went really well. This was quite different from the run earlier this season. The curve has always been quite difficult, but today it was the best part. The hard time came in the first round,” Lehikoinen said in an interview with YLE.

Monday’s finals are the men’s triple jump, the men’s discus, the men’s 110-meter hurdles and the women’s 100 meters, which ends the evening.