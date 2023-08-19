Athletics World Championships | Joonas Rinne, who got blood on his leg, complained about qualifying: “Should have calmed down”

Rinne got a few scratches on his shin on the way.

Budapest

The press Joonas, who is competing in the World Championships in Athletics, stepped forward on Saturday.

Competed at 1,500 meters at the beginning of Saturday evening Joonas Rinne narrowly missed out on the semi-finals by seven hundredths in a round whose places were decided in the final tie.

Rinne’s ranking was seventh, when six runners made it to the next round. The Finn, who fought hard, was left without a prize.

“Thoughts are running through my head. Should I have done something differently? A disappointed feeling”, Rinne summed up.

The slow start of the run was as if made for Rinne. He said that for the first two rounds he focused on being patient. There would have been no significant benefit from improving the investment in the initial phase.

Rinne wanted to slow down to the last 600 meters with his own solutions. He suspected that he was reeling at where he made his decision and where he should have made it.

“When you tried to slow down, should you still have slowed down 20 meters longer? These are these. Solutions have to be made somewhere, and we live with them,” said Rinne.

Rinne ran in one lot, a lot of inner track in tight spaces. In the media area, he showed off his shins, which had been hit during the run.

“A couple of blows came to the shins. They’re a little bloody. It’s part of the sport that there’s a bit of chatter in the group at times,” said Rinne.

According to him, the space was just enough to run.

“There was nothing unusual about running in a tight group. A bit of a challenge, none of them got to get up in a group for free.”

The slope runs for another 800 meters in Budapest.