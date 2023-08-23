Athletics World Championships | Joonas Rinne came into contact with a fellow competitor in the battle for the inner track: “There was a free lane”

Rinne regretted falling asleep in the second round.

Budapest

Semi-finals remained Joonas from Rinte a dream also in the 800 meters at the World Championships in Athletics. Rinne ran fourth in his heat, while the top three advanced. There wasn’t enough time in the time comparison either.

RInne, who ran a time of 1:45.93, missed her record by only five hundredths of a second and 12 hundredths of a second from the second place.

There was contact with Morocco on the slope before the opening of the final straight Oussama Nabilin with. From the TV pictures, you noticed how Rinne waved his hand a little towards Nabil. RInne wavered a little in the situation.

“Unlike me, I noticed that the boy from Morocco left the inside track open. The lane was clear. I started twisting it, and there was a little contact. I hope he didn’t lose his rhythm too badly. It bothered me a little, but now I went to get the most direct route,” Rinne said about the situation.

“It looked like there was a gap, but then maybe he noticed it himself and thought that I can’t let go from here.”

During the run, Rinne regretted that he fell asleep for a while in the second round. Therefore, the direct continuation places were able to escape far away.

“When I started the second round, I tried not to waste my energy. It made the group start to pass by, which should have immediately reacted more brazenly”, Rinne reflected.

The top two of the competition, Marco Arop and Simone Barontini, celebrated their second place even before the finish line.

Rinne had a calm attitude to the celebrations before the goal.

“If it’s that far ahead, then let’s throw the upper femmes.”