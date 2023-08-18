Athletics World Championships | Jerry Jokinen, 21, was sitting at a house party when the phone rang – then he had to call his mother

Jerry Jokinen’s dream summer gets a wonderful conclusion in Budapest.

Smile tends to break out Jerry Jokinen mouth gagging constantly and irresistibly. Standing in the hallway of a hotel in Budapest, the summer of button-downs is coming to an end, which he himself did not quite believe.

“This has been a perfect summer. It’s gone as well as you can imagine,” Jokinen muses.

And what’s going on in the morning. On Saturday, the World Cup debut is ahead, when the Budapest World Cup starts with the men’s 20 km walk.

The main goal of the 21-year-old Jokinen’s season was already realized in July in Espoo, when he won bronze in the under-23 European Championships in a distance of 20 kilometers. At the same time, the bronze walk set the Finnish record for under-23-year-olds in a new belief, to 1.24.41.

Jerry Jokinen celebrated the youth European Championship medal in July in Espoo.

The World Championships had been in the mind of the athlete representing Naantali Löyly as a distant possibility, but even at the beginning of August, the trip to Budapest seemed like a distant thought.

“I was already a little prepared for the fact that I wouldn’t make it to the Games. I had talked with my mother and looked at the statistics that I might not make it to the games. I thought that I should have walked a little harder in the Kaleva Games”, Jokinen recalls.

Strictly and after a successful competition period, Jokinen had changed degrees more freely, and due to a slight illness, the week following the Kaleva competitions had been very relaxed. Then the plans changed rapidly.

“I was at a friend’s apartment when I got a call sometime around nine o’clock on Saturday night. I hadn’t saved the number, so I had no idea who called. I just answered that it’s fun.”

On the other end of the phone was the CEO of the Finnish Sports Confederation Jani Tanskanen. He told Joki that he had been selected for the World Cup team.

“I was in a bit of a daze. I immediately called my mother to say that now there was news like this, we have to change the training programs.”

Jokista has been coached throughout his career by his mother Mari Sipilä. The mother began to plan her son’s preparation for the World Cup, Jokinen was left to feel the happy turn of the party night.

“Yes, the party atmosphere rose, it was a good feeling and I was able to enjoy the evening”, Jokinen muses.

A river the clear level leap is made even more impressive by the fact that at the same time he has attended the Sports School after his military service.

“I was a little hesitant about how to get through it. When there has been a lot more load because of the int, I should have known that you shouldn’t train hard when you’re tired. I took it easy when I needed it, and when I got in better shape, I trained a little harder,” Jokinen describes his summer recipe.

According to Jokinen, the concise preparation period for the World Cup has gone according to plan.

“You can still see a little bit of fatigue, but we hope that you will still be refreshed and in a good mood at the race,” he says.

However, Jokinen does not take stress from Saturday’s race. A smile tries to appear on the face again.

“At least you have to reach the goal. It pretty much depends on the weather, what kind of time it will be. The warm weather eats away a bit of the time, but not close to that at least. It’s a sure race, and I’ll try to be better”, which ranking I’m in at the moment.