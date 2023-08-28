Monday, August 28, 2023
Athletics World Championships | Jakob Ingebrigtsen narrowly won his World Championship gold – now tells the reason for his slowness

August 28, 2023
in World Europe
Sport|Athletics World Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen suffered from illness at the World Championships in Budapest, but still ran for two World Championships medals.

WC gold winner of the men’s 5,000 meters Jakob Ingebrigtsen22, told Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation for NRK for his health concerns at the World Championships in Budapest.

Ingebrigtsen still ran in a fever in the semifinals, but won the 5,000m World Championship gold for the second time in a row on Sunday.

He caught Spain in the final fight for the World Cup gold Mohamed Katiria against.

“I’ve been dizzy all day. I didn’t feel good in the warm-up, as I haven’t felt in the last few days. A victory after this feels incredible,” he commented after the race.

Ingebrigtsen said the news agency Reuters including that he saved energy in the run, so that he could ensure the victory in the final stretch. At the finish, he only vented by raising one finger and shrugging his shoulders.

See also  Battles of Sudan | BBC: Citizens of the United States, Britain, China and France are being evacuated, says the Sudanese army

“Winning the second world championship is of course great, but I was really tired,” said Ingebrigtsen.

“Getting sick is a nightmare. I’m a little disappointed with my situation. I hope I don’t have to go through the same thing again.”

Big brother Henrik Ingebrigtsen previously criticized the Norwegian Athletics Federation for the treatment of his brother.

“If a top athlete and gold favorite like Jakob has the worst day of the whole year on the same day as the World Cup final, then it’s clear that he hasn’t been taken care of well enough,” commented Henrik Ingebrigtsen Aftonbladet by.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen lost to the American in his main race at 1,500 meters For Josh Kerr after running in the final straight, according to his own words, with a sore throat. A year earlier, he suffered the same fate as the early favorite after losing To Jake Wightman.

Ingebrigtsen won the WC gold in the final fight against Spain’s Mohamed Katir. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP

See also  Racism | The government's credibility in anti-racism measures is not high, says a researcher - this is how experts would eradicate discrimination

Recommended

