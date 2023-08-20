Sunday, August 20, 2023
Athletics World Championships | Ice hockey star Simon Pettersson was disqualified – Sweden appealed the decision

August 20, 2023
Athletics World Championships | Ice hockey star Simon Pettersson was disqualified – Sweden appealed the decision

Sport|Athletics World Championships

Simon Pettersson was disqualified for an overstepped throw.

of Tokyo who threw the Olympic silver in the discus throw at the Olympics Simon Pettersson threw a throw of 63.93 in Saturday’s qualifying, which was easily enough for the final.

However, the Swedish star will not be seen in the final. Later it turned out that his performance had been overstepped.

The Swedish camp commented on the special situation to Aftonbladet.

“In some pictures it seems to be a borderline case, but in other pictures it is simply overstepped,” said Pettersson for the magazine.

According to Aftonbladet, the manager of the Swedish national athletics team Kajsa Bergqvist has filed a protest about the case.

Berqqvist did not deny that the throw was overstepped, but according to him, the decision to reject Pettersson took too long.

Pettersson and throwing in the Budapest final Daniel Ståhl took a double victory at the Tokyo Olympics. Pettersson’s record is 70.42.

Ståhl is the biggest favorite for the World Cup final.

