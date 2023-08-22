Athletics World Championships | Hurske made it to the semifinals, Lehikoinen is looking for a place in the finals – HS will follow

The program of the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday includes interesting competitions for Finns. HS follows Tuesday’s games in this article.

Athletics The Tuesday evening program of the World Championships offers Finnish interesting competitions starting at 19:40. Reetta Hurske and Lotta Harala applied for a further place in the 100-meter hurdles and Viivi Lehikoinen runs from the final position of the 400m hurdles.

Harala’s streak was limited to one run. Harala’s time of 13.11 was the second worst of his season. Harala was fifth in his heat.

Hurske was also fifth in the heat, but with a time of 12.92, he is one hundredth of a second from the time comparison to the semi-finals.

HS follows the games in real time in this article.