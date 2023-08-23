Athletics World Championships | Hungary hides homosexuality – in the middle of the World Cup, two Finnish women love each other

For the first time, Senni Salmi has a girlfriend participating in the competition.

Budapest

Hungary is a country that human rights organization Amnesty oppresses sexual and gender minorities. In Hungary, a prime minister was appointed Viktor Orban and, under the leadership of the right-wing Fidesz party, introduced a law against the LGBTI community in 2021.

The official goal of the law is to “protect minors”. In practice, the law restricts freedom of expression, because it prohibits the representation of sexuality and the diversity of genders, or telling about them, for example, in advertisements or in school teaching materials. For example, using the rainbow symbol in the media is prohibited under threat of fines.

Same-sex marriages and adoption rights are also under threat.

Now an openly gay athlete has arrived in Budapest, at the World Championships in Athletics: the reigning Finnish champion in the triple jump Senni Salminen. Salminen, 27, politely refuses to comment on the situation in Hungary.

To Yle however, he previously said the following about the country.

“We could think a little more about where to put these games. There would be no problems that should be thought about and that cause distress to certain groups of people.”

At the same time, however, he does something much more impressive than talking: he lives and loves.

Salminen is accompanied to the games by his girlfriend, a doctor Stella Wickstrom. The couple has been to the capital of Hungary, for example, to watch the magnificent fireworks organized in honor of the state’s birthday and ate ice cream in the heat.

For the first time in his life, Salmi has a spouse to cheer him on in the competition. Wickström is a great help to Salmi, a sensitive multi-purpose athlete, when the defector opens his competition on Wednesday with the qualifiers.

“If it’s awfully loud on the pitch, you can look somewhere else, look for a familiar person in the stands. It’s really important,” says Salminen.

Again, gestures and actions are more powerful than words.

“You have to ask exactly which part of the stand the tickets are reserved for.”

Bundle tutisella Salmi last summer at the World Championships in Eugene. He has told Sanoma that he felt like a little scared child in the United States among world stars. He doesn’t even remember anything about the whole defecting qualification.

“It was difficult to concentrate and be present. I felt unnerving”, says Salminen.

A couple of months later, he qualified for the European Championships in Munich and was so happy that he almost danced in the stadium. In the finale, the fearful child returned.

“In the moment after qualifying, I felt that this was salvation. However, not enough time had passed. It was challenging again in the final.”

Salminen said a couple of months ago openly on social media that he has been mentally ill and hasn’t been able to enjoy sports. Talking and admitting it made it easier.

“I feel calmer now. I’ve been thinking that I do sports just for myself. I try to let other people’s thoughts be. It has helped”, commented Salminen.

“Time heals.”

Salminen and Kristiina Mäkelän the jump qualifying starts on Wednesday at 20:10 Finnish time.

Correction 22.8. at 10:33 p.m. Senni Salminen’s partner Stella Wickström is a doctor by profession, not a musician.